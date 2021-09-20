Can COVID Vaccination Cause Abnormal Menstrual Cycles? Read What Experts Say As Probe On

The possible connection between COVID vaccination and abnormal periods has started a debate again as cases related to these two are on the rise. According to a report by Forbes, a study published in the British Medical Journal emphasised that abnormal periods and unexpected bleeding post vaccination should be thoroughly investigated to avoid the spreading of misinformation. Although, the study also stated that there is no evidence that vaccination affects fertility.

Biological link plausible, says expert

Citing the statement of Dr. Victoria Male, a lecturer in reproductive immunology at Imperial College London, Forbes stated that in the UK, over 30,000 women have reported disruption to their period or experienced unexpected vaginal bleeding. The study revealed that the menstrual changes that the women underwent were heavier than usual and more delayed, but were short-lived and returned to normal in the next cycle. Forty-eight million doses have reportedly been administered to women in the UK.

Dr. Male adhered that a robust investigation must be done to determine the plausible link and most importantly, to tackle hesitancy among young women. A thorough investigation will also eliminate false rumours that claim pregnancy complications due to vaccination, she added. She further said that affected women should report changes to their menstrual cycle in clinical trials and stated that the effects of medical interventions on menstruation should not be an afterthought.

Apart from this, Gemma Sharp from the University of Bristol stated that the effect of vaccines on the menstrual process is biologically plausible as they can cause short-term disruptions to the immune system. However, she further added that these changes apply to vaccines even other than that of COVID and even viral infection and illness can disrupt the menstrual cycle. Moreover, she stated that short-term changes are just a response to things like stress and immune disruptions, and one should not panic about its effects on health and fertility.

Media sources reported that the recorded number of women affected due to COVID had received mRNA vaccines and adenovirus-based vaccines made by companies like Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The companies stated that the number of reported cases is low in relation to how common menstrual disorders generally are, and the number of people who have received COVID-19 vaccines.

Image: Twitter/@Nyksindia