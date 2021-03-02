Cinemas, Bars And Health Spa: What Else To Expect In World's First Space Hotel?

A space hotel is all set to open its gates in the year 2027. Initiated by the group name Orbital Assembly, the group says that this decade will be seeing humanity's first-ever hotel in outer space. According to the reports by The Daily Mail, the company which is just three years old, plans to begin the construction of Voyager Station in low Earth orbit in the year 2025 and they believe that it will be operational by 2027.

The Station will include a bunch of onboard amenities, including themed restaurants, a health spa, a cinema, gyms, libraries, concert venues, Earth-viewing lounges and bars and rooms for 400 people. The station will also include crew quarters, air, water and power will also take up a portion of the spaceship. According to the reports by the New York Post, individual pods have been attached to a rotating wheel, with tubes connecting the different areas forming an X.

The company aims to sell parts of the hotel to various permanent stakeholders. Also, this will include various government agencies, which can use space as a training center. Landlords can also look for spaces to create a villa.

According to the reports by Daily Mail, John Blincow, the founder of Gateway Foundation, termed this as the next ‘Industrial Revolution’. He said that the rotation aspect is ‘vital’. He added that without gravity people cannot sustain on a space station. However, orbital aims to make multi-month stays on the Voyager a possibility. Voyager will be using a robot to set its frame. Named as ‘STAR’ (Structure Trust Assembly Robot), the robot will set the frame once the company completes testing.

