EU Calls For 'time & Space' To Deal With Iran's Nuclear Diplomacy After Tehran Snubs Bloc

In the aftermath of Iran rejecting an informal meet with the US and members of the European Union, the bloc has said that diplomacy needed time and space. Last month, the EU’s political director’s proposed holding an “informal meeting” between the P5+1 States and Iran regarding the JCPOA deal. However, Tehran, on March 1, ruled out the talks citing “recent actions and statements” by the US and other European states.

Speaking to international media reporters, EU Foreign Policy spokesman Peter Stano, said that their aim still remained unaltered, that is the complete implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal. However, he added that “diplomacy needs to be given time and space, and this is what we are engaged in.” Slamming Iran for not backing out, he said Tehran‘s rejection to hold the meet was “unfortunate” adding that the bloc was consulting partners on the next steps.

In 2015, the P5+1 nations signed the JCPOA deal with Iran which allowed Tehran to scaled back its nuclear or uranium enrichment program in exchange for promises of economic relief. However, Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact in 2018, calling the structure of the deal "rotten". The Islamic Republic then retaliated by reducing its compliance with the deal.

Meanwhile, backing from the meeting, Tehran asserted that there has been no change in the US position and behaviour yet, and the Biden administration has not only “abandoned” Trump’s failed policy of maximum pressure, but it has not even announced its commitment to fulfilled its responsibilities in the UN resolution 2231. Further, the Iranian spokesperson said that the implementation of the obligation of all parties in the nuclear deal signed in 2015 is “not a matter of negotiation and trade-offs” since all that was made five years ago. “The road ahead is very clear: The United States must end its illegal and unilateral sanctions and return to its commitments,” Khatibzadeh said.