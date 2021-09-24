COVID-19 Booster Shot: When Will Moderna, J&J Booster Shot Be Available? Check Updates

A day after a joint committee of the US' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) unanimously approved the booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the internet is flooded with inquires about the availability of Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson (J&J) booster shots. It is worth noting that the US has sanctioned the permission to roll out Pfizer Booster doses to elderly and at-risk Americans after a panel discussion ascertaining the benefit-risk balance on September 22. As per the bulletin released by the FDA, the single booster dose will be provided to those who have completed at least six months after the second dose.

So far, it is only known that the USA has approved Pfizer-BioNTech booster for a group of immunocompromised. The group includes people with a weakened immune system and patients with a history of cancer and organ transplant. There is currently no information on the availability of the J&J's booster dose or additional dose. US regulators are yet to decide on the booster doses for the Moderna and J&J Booster doses.

When will J&J booster shot be available?

Meanwhile, in a breakthrough report, J&J on Tuesday claimed that its Covid-19 booster shot offered a 94% increase in protection when administered two months after the first dose. "We now have generated evidence that a booster shot for the increases protection against covid-19 and is expected to extend the duration of protection significantly," Chief Scientific Officer of J&J, Dr Paul Stoffels said in a statement. Citing the new data, J&J has sought permission from the FDA to authorise booster shots for over 14 million Americans who have earlier taken the company's single-dose vaccine, CNBC reported.

Data from "real-world study" conducted by the company researchers asserted that the booster doses render an efficacy rate of 94%. Additionally, the shot if given within 2 months after its single dose could also display a successful antibody production of 75% against symptomatic infections. In some cases of the severe and critical diseases the result was even 100%, the company report stated.

When will Moderna booster shot be available?

While the FDA has approved the booster shots for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, the advisers to CDC have held permission in hopes of more evidence. Meanwhile, according to FDA approval sanctioned by the acting Commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock, boosters of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for health care workers, teachers, grocers and those in prison or are homeless. People who have completed 6 months since their second dose will be eligible for the third dose.

If the company gets the awaited nod from the CDC and FDA, all immunocompromised individuals over the age of 18 can avail of the booster shots. The gap between the second and the third dose must be at least 6 months, the company guidelines stated. The approval could be passed any day this month, CNet reported.

The regulators have strictly indicated individuals to refrain from getting jabbed with Pfizer vaccines in case they had earlier taken Moderna, J&J, or AstraZeneca Covid-19 jabs.

