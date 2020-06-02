COVID-19: IIT Roorkee Researchers Develop Anti-microbial Nano-coating System For PPEs

Researchers at Indian Institute to Technology (IIT) Roorkee have developed an anti-microbial nano-coating system to be used for facemasks and personal protective equipment (PPE) for reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission. This coating has been tested to effectively kill the virus within 10-15 minutes and has been developed by a four-member team.

According to the researchers, the formulation is highly effective against clinical pathogens such as Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli O157. This formulation will be beneficial to frontline medical personnel for coating their existing facemasks and can be scaled up further for coating on their gowns.

An additional layer of protection

“Facemask is a core component of the personal protective equipment (PPE), along with gown, gloves, and eye protection for frontline healthcare personnel. This nano-coating provides an additional layer of protection against pathogens in existing masks and can curb the transmission risk of the disease,” said Prof. Naveen K Navani of Department of Biotechnology and Centre of Nanotechnology who led the research.

Researchers say the formulation also contains silver nanoparticles and plant-based antimicrobials which show synergistic killing effect against the pathogens. The combined effect of more than three antimicrobial compounds was used for the development of formulation which can be coated on any surface. Since the phytochemicals used in the formulation are known to destroy viruses, it has the potential to inhibit the novel Coronavirus (SAR-CoV2) too.

Research for identifying antivirals

Last week, IIT Roorkee said it will conduct an advanced study to identify structure-based potential anti-virals against the novel Coronavirus. The objective of the study will be to identify antiviral molecules to combat COVID-19 and an expedite process of identification of drugs through an in-silico approach that is based on computer-aided simulation of their molecular structures will be followed.

The study will leverage a computer-based high throughput virtual screening approach to identify antiviral molecules from various compound libraries that will be validated for antiviral potential, a release said.

