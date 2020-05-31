IIT-Guwahati Students Develop 'Contactless Mobile App' To Ease Air Travel Amid COVID-19

A group of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati students have developed a contactless mobile application to ease air traveling for passengers amid the COVID-19 crisis. The creators of the application 'Flyzy' have termed it as India's first dedicated modern aviation solution which enables safe and contactless air travel with a personalised experience for passengers, airlines and even airports. The application has been recognised by Startup India and NITI Aayog.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, IIT-Guwahati student and CEO of the application Deepak Meena said, "Flyzy is going to be the country's first aviation mobile-based, contactless software technology. It has been developed as per International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines. The application is completely safe and there is no threat to cybersecurity." He further added that the mobile application will strengthen the aviation industry, making them future-ready against diseases like COVID-19.

Features of the Contactless Mobile Application

According to Deepak Meena, the mobile application has four main features that will help the travellers with passenger processing, airport shopping, parking and baggage drop. He further added that it will also help with maintaining the required social distance without making the process slow. "Talks are on with airport authorities of Guwahati, Mumbai, and Bangalore to operationalise the mobile application," said Meena.

Meanwhile, other IIT students working on the application said that the contactless process will help reduce the virus spread and motivate people to take flights again. The innovators are hopeful that the application will help the aviation industry save a lot of money as the process becomes automated and faster.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases. While 4,971 deaths have been reported overall, around 82,370 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

In a massive decision, Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. Issuing guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also announced that the re-opening of areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

(With ANI Inputs)