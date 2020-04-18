'COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Effective In Future Even If The Virus Mutates': ICMR

Soon after the researchers at the state government-run Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre successfully decoded the entire genome sequence of the novel Coronavirus and identified its three new mutations, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that "whatever vaccine comes out now for the novel Coronavirus, will work in the future as well even if the virus mutates". However, the apex body of biomedical research said that it will take some time to know the predominant quasi-species of COVID-19 in the country.

"This virus is in India for the last three months, the mutation does not happen too quickly. Whatever vaccine comes out now, it will work in the future as well, if the virus mutates. It will take some time for us to know the predominant quasi-species of novel COVID-19 in the country. But mutations are not likely to make potential vaccines ineffective, as all subtypes of the strain have the same enzymes," Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar, head scientist of the ICMR said while addressing media on COVID-19 situation.

Different countries brought various strains of COVID-19 in India

Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar further asserted that there might be chances that people from different countries have brought various strains of Coronavirus in India. He further informed that 3,19,400 patients have been tested till Friday while 28,340 tests were completed of which 4,408 are in private labs.

"So far, we have traced three Coronavirus strains from Wuhan in China, Italy and Iran. However, COVID-19 Iran strain was similar to that of Chinese strain," he said.

COVID-19 cases in India

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases has risen to 13,835, including 1,767 cured and discharged and 452 deaths, as per data from the Union Health Ministry.

(With inputs from Agency)