Rajnath Singh Lauds DRDO As It Successfully Test Fires Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday lauded the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully flight testing indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV). India's successfully testing HSTDV vehicle is seen as a big step towards realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO scientists associated with the project for the landmark achievement and said India is very proud of the Organisation. With this successful testing, all critical technologies of the HSTDV are now established to progress to the next phase.

About Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle

The HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight, which can fly at a speed of mach 6 and move up to an altitude of 32.5 km in 20 seconds. Besides its utility for long-range air missiles, the technology will have multiple civilian applications too. As per the government, it can also be used for launching satellites at low cost.

With the HSTDV, India will enter a select club of nations that have developed such Hypersonic technology. The vehicle is mounted on a solid rocket motor, which will take it to a required altitude, and once it attains certain mach numbers for speed, it will be ejected out of the launch vehicle. Subsequently, the scramjet engine will be ignited automatically.

