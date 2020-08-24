DRDO Identifies 108 Systems & Subsystems; Provides List To Defence Ministry

In a bid to make the defence sector self-reliant, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) provided a list of 108 systems and sub-systems to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday which have been identified for indigenous development only. This initiative will support the fast-growing Indian defence industrial ecosystem and will help the industry to contribute towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” in a big way.

The defence minister's office stated that DRDO will also provide its support to industries in this development process The RMO also said that this will "pave the way for Indian Defence industry to develop many technologies towards building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat. Raksha Mantri has extended his good wishes to Team DRDO in their future endeavours."

A delegation from DRDO met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday and apprised him about the systems and sub-systems in the list of 108 items include mini and micro UAVs, ROVs, uncooled NV-IR sights for weapons (short-range), mountain footbridge, floating bridge (both metallic), mines laying and marking equipment.

In sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of self-dependent India, Rajnath Singh launched the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ (self-reliant India week) on August 10. Earlier this month, Rajnath Singh also launched Konkurs Missile Test Equipment and Konkurs Launcher Test Equipment, which have been indigenously designed and developed by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). Earlier, the products were imported from Russia.

The Konkurs Missile Test Equipment (KMTE) and Konkurs Launcher Test Equipment (KLTE) are designed for checking the serviceability of Konkurs - M Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Konkurs - M Missile Launchers respectively. India's treasury will see a substantial foreign exchange saving after the indigenisation of the products.

(With ANI inputs)

