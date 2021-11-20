Earth Needs Serious Biosecurity Measures Against Alien Pathogens In Space, Experts Warn

While the race to space is picking up its pace and companies are looking for breakthroughs in microgravity, experts have warned that we need to develop considerable biosecurity measures. Phill Cassey, an invasion biologist from the University of Adelaide in Australia says that we might unintentionally welcome some alien pathogens into our planet, against which we have no defence as of yet. Casey, along with his colleagues, have raised their concern in their study that has been published in the journal Bioscience, Science Alert reports.

Biological contamination must be prevented: Experts

Casey, who is a part of the Planetary Protection panel set up by the International Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) says that not having expertise in invasion science is a serious mistake as biological contamination is something that must be avoided at all costs. Since pathogens of any form have not been discovered anywhere outside the Earth, chances of contamination from aline life in improbable. However, experts argue that even if there is the slightest of chance, it could be catastrophic for our planet. Adding more to the argument, Casey was reported saying by Science Alert,

Risks that have a low probability of occurrence, but have the potential for extreme consequences, are at the heart of biosecurity management. Because when things go wrong, they go really wrong.

Moreover, the panel of biologists, who have no expertise in invasion science say, "Given the enormous foundation of research in the science and management of invasive species, we contend that greater collaboration between invasion biologists and astrobiologists would enhance existing international protocols for planetary biosecurity, both for Earth and for extraterrestrial bodies that could contain life", as per Science Alert.

Earlier studies conducted on Escherichia coli bacteria in microgravity have shown that over time, these organisms undergo mutation which makes them more competitive and resistant to antibiotics. Currently, many space companies are making frequent visits to space and are even planning to get to the moon. Besides, NASA is preparing to retrieve the rock samples that its Perseverance rover is collecting on the red planet and if the alien pathogens do exist, it might pose serious threats to the population here on Earth.

