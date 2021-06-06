Elon Musk Shares Cryptic Joke As Falcon 9 Lands On 'just Read The Instructions'

At 12:26 am on June 6, Space X’s Falcon 9 rocket was launched from Cape Canaveral carrying digital radio satellite SiriusXM. The mission, which marked SpaceX’s 18th Falcon 9 flight since January 1, ended after the rocket landed successfully on ‘Just read the Instructions’ droneship. Soon after the completion of the mission, the company CEO took to Twitter to dish out a cryptic joke.

'Read the instructions'

Sharing a 19-second video clip of Falcon 9’s landing on the autonomous spaceport, Musk wrote, “I guess we read the instructions haha.” His tweet left many in chuckles while the video clip racked up 1.8 million views. Is there any instructions on “how to manipulate the crypto market?” commented a user. Meanwhile, “Elon ... Do something good for CRYPTO," joked another.

I guess we read the instructions haha https://t.co/S3YXcUCaWN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

Earlier this week, Falcon 9 rocket was launched as a part of SpaceX's 22nd cargo resupply mission to send the micro-animals which includes 5,000 tardigrades dubbed as 'water bears’, 28 glow-in-the-dark baby squids, Tardigrades, Butterfly IQ Ultrasound and new solar panels into space. The microscopic creatures will reach the International Space Station next week for the astronauts to study “stress factors” that affect humans in space. NASA’s resupply mission carrying scientific research and technology will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Tardigrades [ tiny, just 0.04 inches or 1 millimetre long] are tiny bear-like creatures that tolerate environments more extreme than most life forms can. And therefore, these microorganisms will assist NASA in more research related to biological survival under extreme conditions in space. Scientists will study how different environmental conditions affect the tardigrade gene expression both on Earth and in Space. On 11 April 2019, Israeli spacecraft Beresheet carrying these microbial creatures crashed into the moon. However, these life-forms survived the crash as they were stored in a dehydrated "tun" state and could be resuscitated later.

Image: AP/SpaceX