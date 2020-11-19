Elon Musk Takes 4 COVID-19 Tests In A Day; Expresses Frustration Over Inconclusive Results

Billionaire Elon Musk was unable to attend the Crew Dragon launch at Kennedy Space Center after he twice tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, he had to be replaced by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, who took over the official duties leading up to the historic event. Musk had revealed that he was experiencing a few symptoms of COVID-19, which eventually convinced him to get tested.

Elon Musk COVID test confusion

Last week, the Tesla CEO cast doubts over the accuracy of the coronavirus tests after he took four COVID-19 tests in a single day from the same machine. What came as a surprise was the fact that the same test returned varying results. Musk took to his Twitter handle to reveal that two of his tests came back positive while the other two came back negative in one day, despite taking the same test from the same lab. Here's what he said:

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

The online community was quick to weigh in on Musk's tweet. A number of users reached out to the billionaire to enquire the symptoms, while some also deemed his comments irresponsible or misleading. However, Elon Musk also encouraged the experts in the PCR testing industry to offer their views on the COVID-19 tests.

Elon Musk net worth

The Tesla co-founder is behind four incredibly successful companies across across varied fieds including aerospace, energy, transportation, and software. This makes him one of the richest entrepreneurs in the world. With the recent acceptance of Tesla onto the S&P 500 index of leading US companies, the company's share price soared by 13%. This has obviously resulted in a surge in Musk's overall wealth.

The famed billionaire has surpassed fellow billionaire and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to become the third richest person in the world. Elon Musk now has a net worth that stands at an estimated $120 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The first position is held by Jeff Bezos at $183 billion, whereas, the second spot is held by Bill Gates at $128 billion.

Image credits: Instagram | ElonRMuskk

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)