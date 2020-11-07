Elon Musk Launches $250 Tesla-themed Tequila; Gets Sold Out Within Hours

The Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, launched new $250 tequila bottles which were sold out within hours. As per the official website, the drink features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. All set to make debut in the brewing industry, the drink is priced at $250 and is available only in limited areas.

Musk launches Tequila

The guidelines issued with the drink says, “40% ABV/750mL; Must be 21 years old to purchase; Shipping included; Deliveries expected to begin in late 2020. Tesla Tequila comes with a stand, and is "an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo". Stating the locations, the official website said, “Due to industry regulations, shipments can only be made to the US in following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin. PO Box addresses are not supported”.

It all started few months back when Musk took to Twitter and opened up about his plans to launch the drink. He said that the drink will be called 'Teslaquila '. Soon after that a trademark application was filed that reportedly sought to protect the name 'Teslaquila' and identified the product as "Distilled blue agave liquor".

Teslaquila coming soon … https://t.co/AtoVGOtvVR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2018

