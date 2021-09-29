Elon Musk Wants To Send A Giant '2' Statue And A Silver Medal To Jeff Bezos; Here's Why

Keeping the rivalry going between the two billionaire entrepreneurs, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has now said that he wishes to send former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos a giant statue of the digit ‘2’. Musk also revealed that he wants to send a silver medal as well for his rival. The comments came after Musk overtook Bezos to become the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Tesla CEO is now the richest man with a net worth of USD 213 billion.

Elon Musk reclaimed the richest man title following a sudden surge in his net worth. Musk’s self-driving car company, Tesla's share prices surged last week, which helped the billionaire gain over USD 13 million in net worth. Earlier in August 2020, Bezos had become the first-ever billionaire to cross the USD 200 billion mark. Musk was reported to be trailing by around USD 90 million at the time.

After he overtook the Blue Origin CEO, Musk reportedly made yet another strong comment as he said he wished to send a giant 2 statue to his rival for coming second in the list. “I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal,” Musk reportedly wrote in an email to Forbes. While the comment is being looked at as part of a playful feud, the relationship between the two entrepreneurs has been in the news for some time. Bezos is yet to comment on Musk’s remarks.

Bezos sues NASA

Recently, the space race between the two billionaires took a bitter turn as Bezos sued America’s leading space agency, NASA, for giving a contract to Musk’s SpaceX. Following the event, the two entrepreneurs indulged in an online feud, making some strong remarks against each other. Musk hit out at Bezos and accused the latter of 'lobbying'. Giving a reply online, the Tesla CEO said that the former Amazon CEO would be on Pluto by now if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit.

Bill Gates takes a dig at Musk, Bezos

Meanwhile, Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates took a dig at the top two billionaires for racing to outer space while ignoring the gigantic issues on Earth. In an interview with James Corden, the Microsoft founder expressed that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Space X CEO Elon Musk’s recent space exploration has failed to impress him, while he aims to solve major problems on planet Earth rather than making colonies on other planets. Gates also highlighted that bringing an impact towards climate change needs bigger contributions and hard work. For years, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have worked in space exploration, spending billions of dollars.

Image: AP