Elon Musk Welcomes Parag Agrawal's Appointment As New Twitter CEO, Hails Indian Talent

As the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter Inc., announced earlier yesterday that he was stepping down from his duties as the firm’s CEO, and giving the company reins to his Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to his Twitter handle to appreciate the ‘Indian talent’. Replying to the tweet of Patrick Collison, co-founder, and CEO of Stripe Company, Musk wrote that the United States greatly benefits from Indian talent. Patrick congratulated Agrawal, as he wrote: "All the CEOs who run Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto, Networks and now Twitter grew up in India. It is heartening to see the astonishing success of Indians in the tech world. Congratulations Parag."

Taking an opportunity to acknowledge India’s talented tech experts and welcoming Agrawal appoitnment as new CEO of Twitter, Musk agreed with Stripe's CEO, saying that Indian talent plays a huge role across the American technological firms. A graduate of IIT Bombay, the newly appointed CEO of microblogging firm Twitter Parag Agrawal, also holds a doctorate degree in computer science from Stanford University and assumed the role of Chief Technology Officer [CTO] of the company in 2017.

Twitter's new CEO was employed at AT&T

Parag was employed with AT&T Labs, Microsoft, and Yahoo before he came to onboard Twitter. Some of the mega software and tech giants in the United States are led by Indians. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Sundar Pichai the CEO of Google are both Indians.

Announcing Parag’s takeover as the CEO, in an email sent to Twitter employees and also shared on his Twitter, Dorsey said, "After almost 16 years of having a role at our company from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to Interim CEO to CEO. I decided it is finally time for me to leave."I want you all to know that this was my decision and I own it. It was a tough one for me, and of course. I love this service and company and all of you so much. I'm really sad...yet really happy. There aren't many companies that get to this level. And there aren't many founders that choose their own company over their own ego. I know we'll prove this was the right move," he said.