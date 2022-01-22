Elon Musk's Neuralink One Step Closer To Testing Microchip Implants In Human Brain

Elon Musk's neurotechnology company, Neuralink is getting closer to its goal of implanting microchips in human brains, as the company announced the employment of a clinical trial director, as per the reports of Sputnik. Last month, Elon Musk stated that his company's Neuralink brain microchip had already undergone successful testing in pigs and monkeys.

Musk stated in early December that Neuralink hopes to begin implanting its brain microchips in humans this year, adding that the chips are functioning good in monkeys. He further stated that they are actually doing a lot of testing and just confirming that it's incredibly safe and reliable that the Neuralink device can be securely removed. He went on to say that the chip, which is intended for those with complete or partial paralysis of their limbs and legs, will be implemented pending Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, according to Sputnik.

Greenlight would not be an issue

Given that Neuralink's standards for implanting the device are significantly higher than what the FDA requires, Musk expressed faith that a green light would not be an issue. Musk first announced Neuralink in 2016, claiming that it might help paraplegics walk, alleviate depression, and contribute to the merger of humans and computers. Three years later, the billionaire entrepreneur promised that human Neuralink chip tests would begin by the end of 2020, a deadline that was eventually pushed back to 2021, and finally to later this year.

According to the Guardian, Musk claimed that the chip will be implanted in line with the skull and charge wirelessly, so people will look and feel completely normal. A video showing a monkey implanted with the chip playing the video game Pong using only its mind was released by Neuralink before. He further said that Neuralink is operating well in monkeys, and they are currently conducting extensive testing to ensure that it's very safe and reliable.

Clinical trial coordinator

The startup is also looking for a clinical trial coordinator to assist put together a team to administer the experiment and communicate with regulators, according to the Guardian. Applicants are advised they have the chance to alter the world and collaborate with some of the brightest and brilliant specialists from many professions.

Image: AP