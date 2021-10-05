The Instagram account of the European Space Agency is filled with pictures of galaxies and space. These pictures shared on the account often leave netizens amazed. In the latest post, ESA has shared images of the galaxy on the photosharing site. The pictures of the edge-on galaxy have been captured by the Hubble Telescope. The images have grabbed the attention of users who shared their reactions in the comments section.

ESA shares image of the galaxy

While sharing the pictures, ESA has described the images of the galaxy. In the caption, the European Space Agency has mentioned that the picture of an unusual edge-on galaxy has been taken by the Hubble telescope. The pictures shared on the photosharing site show the colliding galaxies which form the new generation of stars. Furthermore, the European Space Agency stated that the dust and spiral arms of normal spiral galaxies are like Milky Way, which appear flat when viewed edge-on. The European Space Agency further mentioned, "This Hubble Heritage image of ESO 510-G13 shows a galaxy that, by contrast, has an unusual twisted disk structure, first seen in ground-based photographs." Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has garnered 25,889 likes and several reactions. Netizens are mesmerised to see the pictures posted by the space agency as they shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "Universe is beautiful." Another user commented, "This is so beautiful, Hubble, you made my day again." Another individual wrote, "Wonderful." Check out some user reactions:

In August, the European Space Agency (ESA) shared stunning pictures of a "Martian landslide" that was captured by its Exo Mars Trace Gas Orbiter. As per information from ESA's official website, the images were snapped on 13 April 2021 when a landslide occurred at the rim of a 35km wide crater in the Aeolis region of Mars. The mesmerising pictures of the landslide were shared on ESA's social media handle on Instagram.

