Flat Earth Theory Turns Into Memefest After NASA SpaceX Shows Earth's Spherical Shape

NASA scratched yet another mark in the history of humankind with the launch of Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon crew capsule. While a stunning video made rounds of social media, the footage showed that Earth is spherical in shape and not flat, much to the dismay of people who believe that the Earth is flat. They also became a subject of many memes shared on Twitter after this footage was released.

'What do have to say, Flat earthers?' asks Twitterati

There have reportedly not been any theories or reports from the Flat Earthers after the 'Earth from space' video was shared. A Twitter user shared the small snippet where one can see the curve of the Earth's surface. They added how Flat Earthers must be very confused about this:

(Source: @Bringsnacks_ Twitter)

Tune in to hear @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug on Crew Dragon and for live views of Earth → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/P5nxAyAJFn — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 31, 2020

There were many tweets about how the Flat Earth theorists must be feeling about the SpaceX video that shows Earth's spherical shape. People shared how some must be very confused and must be questioning themselves. Some also shared how many might have completely ignored the whole thing to keep their faith intact. Here are some memes shared by people:

Trying to show flat earthers the SpaceX Launch #FlatEarth



pic.twitter.com/PGsx0YnRJ6 — Peanut (@AngryPeanut4) May 30, 2020

Flat earthers currently trying to figure out a way to 'prove' that the launch was all staged #FlatEarth #SpaceX #SpaceXDragon pic.twitter.com/ahuC9u6ru3 — ImmortalLegend (@Immortal_L3G3ND) May 30, 2020

Flat Earthers trying to come up with excuses as to why you can see the curvature of the earth in the #SpaceX launch pic.twitter.com/s6IYAUr1t5 — Circling The Wagons Podcast (@CTWpod) May 30, 2020

Reportedly, there were theories about the SpaceX launch from the Flat Earthers community and how it is possibly fake. The theory shared states that Earth is a globe because the images are photoshopped to make it look like a globe. They also asked if anyone has tried to prove the globe independently and that there is no evidence of a globe.

There is yet another user of Twitter who is not ready to believe in the videos were reportedly shared by NASA or SpaceX of the spherical earth. The user talked about how they are surrounded by a bright white set and the layering animation show in the video is awfully done. The user also claimed that it looked like a 1999 computer game and is not real.

The Flat Earthers recently suffered a loss in the form of Michael Hughes, who was also called 'Mad Mike'. Michael had made a rocket at home. When he went for the launch in February, he crashed in the Californian desert and passed away. Hughes is known to be one of the most well-known flat earth theorists and also was allegedly trying to prove that the earth was flat through his homemade rocket.

