SpaceX's Mission Space-suits Will 'probably' Be Available As Merchandise, Says Elon Musk

After the much-awaited success of SpaceX's mission in collaboration with NASA which marks the US' return to space after nearly a decade, among many others, fans began demanding merchandise related to the historic mission.

A Tesla fan took to Twitter asking Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk if fans could get a 'SpaceX' jacket which would be a replica of the astronaut suit. Replying to his request Musk hinted at the possibility saying 'probably.' Musk also agreed to the possibility of merch related to a 'scale model of Crew Dragon.'

The spacesuits made headlines for their sleek look, versus the bulky orange suits worn by NASA astronauts in the past during the Space Shuttle era.

Fans demand 'Merch Love'

Hey @elonmusk can we get a SpaceX jacket, that’s a replica of the astronaut suit? This would be soooo cool!!!! — Zach (@TeslaTested) May 31, 2020

Probably — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2020

Is it time to give some Merch Love ??? Would love a scale model of Crew Dragon too - larger than what’s available now - some thing we can take apart and see the interior — Tesla in the Gong (@TeslaGong) May 31, 2020

Sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2020

@elonmusk Will you guys have any with extra long arms? — Jarrett Allen (@_bigjayy_) May 31, 2020

Oh yes, imagine sporting that jacket cruising down the highway on a motorbike! (Electric - goes without saying) — Tom Ziegenfuss (@Tom54494445) May 31, 2020

NASA-SpaceX

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched Crew Dragon’s second demonstration (Demo-2) mission from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT. The test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board the Dragon spacecraft returned human spaceflight to the United States after nine long years. Crew Dragon is autonomously docked with the International Space Station (ISS) at about 10:30 a.m. EDT on May 31.

National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) and SpaceX on May 27 had to call off their Demo-2 mission at the last moment due to bad weather conditions. However, the launch took place on Saturday with the Crew Dragon successfully launched into the near-Earth orbiter. Demo-2 is SpaceX’s final test flight to validate its crew transportation system, including the Crew Dragon, Falcon 9 rocket, launch pad, and operations capabilities.

