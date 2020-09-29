Full Moon October 2020: When Is Full Moon In October? Know Details

Humans have always been mesmerised by the beauty of the Full Moon. After waiting for a month, the night sky lovers will finally be able to see another full moon after the Corn moon. The next Full Moon in 2020 is set to appear in the month of October. The first full moon scheduled to appear in October has quite a unique name. It is popularly known as the Harvest Moon and it is also known as Hunter's moon. This is the reason why many Moon lovers are wondering about "when is the next Full Moon?" If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Harvest Full Moon October 2020: Date and Time

The upcoming Full Moon rises on Thursday, October 1, reaching peak illumination at 5:06 P.M. Eastern Time that is 2:36 AM IST. The Moon will rise above the horizon around sunset in the west and at the night in the eastern part of the Earth. The full Harvest Moon Moon rises only about 30 minutes later each night. This extra light early in the evening is what makes this time of year special and traditionally is what gave farmers more days for harvesting beyond sunset. The next Full Moon of October 2020, is called the Harvest Moon because October is the Harvest season in the northern hemisphere.

When is next Full Moon in October 2020?

After the Harvest Full Moon of October 2020, night sky lovers will also witness the beauty of another full moon called the Blue Moon. The second Full Moon in October 2020 is named as the Blue Moon because of a phenomenon due to which the moon appears bluish because of the smoke or dust particles in the atmosphere. The next Full Moon October 2020 will appear on October 31.

Full Moon Calendar 2020 (All remaining Full Moon dates and names)

October 1 - Full Hunter’s Moon/ Harvest Moon

October 31 - Blue Moon

November 30 - Full Beaver Moon

December 30 - Full Cold Moon

All Images/ Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

