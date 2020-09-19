Saturn Photos And Features; Know All The Characteristics Of The Huge Gaseous Planet

The second biggest planet of our Solar System, Saturn is 42.7 billion km² whereas Earth is just 510 million km². This means Saturn is approximately 9.5 times bigger than the diameter of the Earth. Many people find this enormous planet quite fascinating. This is the reason why many people keep looking for details related to Saturn photos and features. If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Saturn photos and features

Structure of Saturn

Saturn and Jupiter are two humongous planets of our Solar System and both are made up of mostly hydrogen and helium elements. Talking about Saturn, the sixth planet has a dense core which is filled with metals like iron and nickel surrounded by rocky material and other compounds solidified by the intense pressure and heat. NASA Astronomers believe that the core of Shani Grah (Saturn Planet) is wrapped by liquid metallic hydrogen inside a layer of liquid hydrogen. Jupiter has the same core but considerably larger. The most interesting fact about this planet is that its average density is less than water and it is said that the giant gas planet could float in a bathtub if such a colossal thing existed.

Formation of Saturn

Just like all the other planet, Saturn is also believed to have been formed about 4.5 billion years ago along with the rest of the solar system. Astronomers say that the huge planet came into being when gravity pulled swirling gas and dust in to become this gas giant. Like the Sun, Jupiter and Saturn are mostly made of the two main components; hydrogen and helium.

Saturn surface features

Saturn is a gas giant without having any true surface. The sixth planet of the Solar System constitutes of mostly swirling gases and liquids deeper down. This is the reason why exploring Saturn is considered to be a problem because the spacecraft does have any place to land on the planet. On the other hand, the spacecraft cannot even fly through the planet as it contains extreme pressures and temperatures deep inside which can crush, melt and vaporize spacecraft trying to fly into the planet.

All Images / Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

