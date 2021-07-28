Harvard 'Galileo Project' To Scout For UFOs, Alien Technology; Receives THIS Much Funding

On Tuesday, a team of scientists from Harvard launched a platonic research project to search for "intelligent" extraterrestrial life and UFOs. The Galileo Project was launched on July 27 by a multi-institutional team led by Avi Loeb, a professor of science in the department of astronomy at Harvard University. Scientists aim to create advanced and futuristic technology that would explore space to trace the existence of aliens. The project will use new technology and algorithms from the data collected by the astronomical surveys and telescope observations to study the potential interstellar visitors, alien satellites, or any unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) in distant space.

The Galileo Project follows three major avenues of research:



1.Obtain High-resolution, Multi-detector UAP Images, Discover their Nature



2. Search for and In-Depth Research on ‘Oumuamua-like Interstellar Objects



3. Search for Potential ETC Satellites:

In the book titled Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth authored by Harvard's top astronomer Loeb, he had previously taken the humans inside the mind-blowing account of the first-ever interstellar visitor to our solar system. Loeb argued that in 2017, the scientists at a Hawaiian observatory had spotted a strange flying object that soared in the Earth’s solar system. The astrophysicist had found that it wasn’t actually an asteroid as the unidentified object sped past in a strange orbit, without leaving any trail of gas or debris.

“The object was a piece of advanced technology created by a distant alien civilization,” Loeb claimed.

Loeb insisted that the sighting was in fact the first-ever interstellar visitor that had entered our solar system. He identified the object as ‘Oumuamua which translates to “scout” in the Hawaiian language. “Oumuamua was visible only for about two months, and its flattened cigar shape puzzled many experts in the field,” he wrote in his account.

“We can only speculate whether Oumuamua may be explained by never-seen-before natural explanations, or by stretching our imagination to Oumuamua perhaps being an extraterrestrial technological object, similar to a very thin light sail, or communications dish, which would fit the astronomical data rather well,” Loeb said in a statement that he issued later.

[Oumuamua is a flying puzzle in space. Credit: NASA]

Project received donation of $1.75 million

Harvard astrophysicist's new project now aims to find more about the alien civilization using the 8-meter Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. The ambitious project has received a donation of $1.75 million which received a backlash. Loeb aspires to accumulate a team of brilliant globally recognized astronomers and researchers for his space mission that will study all incoming objects from space. The Galileo Project will research the small ETC satellites and UAP sightings and will also analyze the high-quality images taken by the telescopes. He told Science magazine that he plans to install several advanced telescopes worldwide that will cost $500,000 each to scan these UAPs.