Full Moon Calendar 2020: Which Nights Will Have Full Moon In The Second Half Of 2020?

The Full Moon appears about once a month. However, most of the times, the Full Moon isn’t actually full, as we always get to see the same side of the moon, while the other part of it is in the shadow. While most months get to see only one Full Moon night, once in a while, there are two full moon nights in a month.

The latest and August 2020’s only full moon occurred on Monday, August 3 at approximately 11:59 a.m. EDT which is 15:59 UTC. Read on to find out, “When is the next full moon?” and, “Which nights in the second half of 2020, will be full moon nights?”

Read | Red Sun and Red Moon: Why were the Sun and the Moon red on August 2?

When is the next Full Moon in 2020?

While the August 3, Full Moon was a Sturgeon Moon, the next Full Moon night will be on September 3 and it will be the Corn Moon. According to the reports on Space.com, the September 3 full moon will appear at 1:22 a.m. ET. The Full Moon in September is uniquely named as the Corn Moon, as corn is ready of harvest around this time.

Source: NASA

Read | When is the next full moon and what is the name of August's full moon? Read details

Full Moon in 2020: Here is the Full Moon calendar for upcoming 4 months of 2020

In the month of October, the full moon is scheduled to appear on October 1 and will be known as the Harvest Moon. According to the reports on Space.com, the October 1 full moon will appear at 5:05 p.m. ET. However, the Space.com report also suggests that the October skies will feature two Full Moons, and the second one will appear on October 31. It will be Blue Moon and will appear at 9:49 a.m.

The Harvest Moon is named so, as October is the Harvest season in the northern hemisphere, while the Blue Moon is named so, because of a phenomenon due to which the moon appears bluish because of the smoke or dust particles in the atmosphere.

Read | Full Moon July 31, 2020: When to watch Shiny Waxing Gibbous Moon; read to know more

November 30, will be another full moon night. The reports suggest that the moon will appear at 4:30 a.m. It is called the Beaver Moon. It is named after the fact that it was the first time the colonists and the Algonquin tribes had set beaver traps so that there would be enough supply of warm winter furs. The November Full Moon is also called Frost Moon as it's about the time of the first frosts.

Source: NASA

Read | Mars' two small moons Phobos and Deimos huge 'mystery' for scientists

The last Full Moon night of 2020 will be on December 29, which is called the Cold Moon. The northern hemisphere of the Earth has winter season during December. Hence, this is where the December Full Moon gets it’s named from.

Source: NASA