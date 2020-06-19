Special Solar Eclipse Viewing Organized In Himachal Pradesh To Break Celestial Taboos

Watching a solar eclipse is truly an awe-inspiring experience. India is all set to witness the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse of the century on June 21, 2020. As per sources, the solar eclipse will be clearly visible in Indian states like Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. However, other parts of the country will be able to observe a partial solar eclipse. The solar eclipse time is predicted to be 9:15 am to 3:15 pm, as per the Indian Standard Time. Various parts of Africa, India, China, and Pakistan will be able to witness the solar eclipse. People will be able to witness the characteristic ring of fire during the eclipse. However, this will also depend on the weather conditions of the area.

Special Viewing in Himachal Pradesh:

As per sources, the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) has organized a special viewing of the solar eclipse. Special arrangements have been made at the Ridge and near the state Secretariat. The Council has asked the Deputy Directors of Elementary Education to arrange solar filters at the site. This initiative seeks to remove misconceptions and superstitions associated with celestial events like eclipses.

What is a Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon, and Earth are aligned in a straight line. Such an alignment causes the moon to block the sun, thereby casting a shadow on the earth. The June 2020 solar eclipse is an annular solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is the farthest from Earth. Hence, the moon appears to be smaller.

How to watch solar eclipse safely?

1. Refrain from looking at the sun directly as it may cause eclipse blindness or retinal burns.

2. Use a safe filter for viewing an eclipse. Special-purpose solar filters are one of the safest devices for viewing a solar eclipse.

3. Refrain from using sunglasses, Polaroid filters, smoked glass, exposed colour films or X-ray films.

4. Check the filter for scratches. In case the filter is damaged, discard it immediately.

5. Use a pinhole camera for viewing. Pinhole cameras can easily be designed at home as well.

Solar Eclipse Effects:

1. You may feel dizzy or tired during a solar eclipse. It may also interfere with decision-making.

2. The digestive system might be affected.

3. A solar eclipse might also have psychological effects. One might be agitated or even have unusual dreams during this period.

Image Source: Shutterstock