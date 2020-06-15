Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020: Date, Timings, Effects, And Where To Watch

India has frequently observed the occurrence of a solar eclipse. An annual solar eclipse will be witnessed on June 21, 2020. The solar eclipse timings are predicted to be 9:15 am to 3:15 pm, as per the Indian Standard Time. Various parts of Africa, India, China, and Pakistan will be able to witness the solar eclipse. People will be able to witness the characteristic ring of fire during the eclipse. However, this will also depend on the weather conditions of the area.

Solar Eclipse June 2020; Explained

A solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon, and Earth are aligned in a straight line. Such an alignment causes the moon to block the sun, thereby casting a shadow on the earth. The June 2020 solar eclipse is an annual solar eclipse.

In such a case, all the celestial bodies are bound to be aligned in a perfectly straight line. On the other hand, during a partial solar eclipse, the celestial bodies are not aligned in a perfectly straight line. Owing to the partial alignment, the moon only casts a small shadow on the sun. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is the farthest from Earth. Hence, the moon appears to be smaller.

Effect of Solar Eclipse:

A solar eclipse may affect the human body. Further, it is also believed that astrological changes occur due to solar eclipses. Here are some effects of a solar eclipse on the human body:

1. You may feel dizzy or tired during a solar eclipse. It may also interfere with decision-making.

2. The digestive system might be affected.

3. A solar eclipse might also have psychological effects. One might be agitated or even have unusual dreams during this period.

Precautions for June 2020 Solar Eclipse:

One can take the following precautions during the occurrence of a Solar Eclipse:

1. One must not look at the sun directly as it can cause loss of vision or distorted vision.

2. One must not look at the sun through dark tinted glasses as it might cause vision loss.

3. One must avoid the consumption of heavy meals during this period as it is believed that solar eclipse affects digestive processes.

4. Pregnant women must take special care and try to remain indoors during this period.

It is believed that an eclipse is a great period to indulge in meditative practices. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has made a mention of eclipses on his website. According to him, eclipses are a great time to meditate, as the sun, the moon and the earth are perfectly aligned during this time.

Image Source: Shutterstock