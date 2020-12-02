Hotspots Found For Lightning Super Bolts In A New Research Conducted By A US-based Org

Lightning bolts are often a mystery to scientists. At the same time, some lightning bolts move from one cloud to another. According to scientists, the most powerful lightning bolts may be 1000 times more potent than the regular lightning bolts. Scientists call such powerful lightning bolts as super bolts.

Details about the research

Bob Holzworth, an atmospheric physicist at the University of Washington in Seattle, recently conducted a study. He and his team worked on a new research about lightning. According to the study, super bolts often strike at the sea, resulting in different rates during different seasons. In general, there are only a few numbers of super bolts during the period between April and October. Holzwarth mentioned that their teams found some peculiarities in the super bolts.

According to their research, most super bolts are often seen during the winter in the northern hemisphere. The study's detailed report was published recently on the official website of AGU on the JGR Atmosphereofficial Website. According to Holzwotrth, lightning super bolts have their exclusive pattern. As per his research, eight out of ten super bolts strike on the ocean. Earlier studies only considered the super bolts that struck on land. But, according to this present research, the hotspots are often an ocean. Till now, the cause of this occurrence is unknown. The scientists do not know why such enormous energies amass above the oceans only.

Holzworth is the head of the World Wide Lightning Location Network or WWLLN. It has nearly 80 sensors all over the world that record the data of super bolts. According to the official journal published on AGU, the team led by Holzworth analyzed the data from WWLLN, which contained more than 2 billion super bolts all over the world. The WWLLN catches the radio waves whenever its sensor detects super bolts and records the data and keeps a lightning map all over the world.

The research published on AGU found that the hotspots for super bolts are around the North Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. Another hotspot is around the Andes Mountains in South America. The Northern Pacific ocean near Japan is also a prominent hotspot for super bolts.

With this discovery, scientists can find much other information in the future. At present, scientists are trying to create a map that comes with clear data of how frequently super bolts strike.

Ningyu Liu, who was not attached to this study, also shared his view on the latest finding on the official website of Science New For Students. He said that although the high altitude areas like the Andes are quite surprising, it can be possible as the super bolts are different than the regular lightning bolts. He also added that future studies can offer some detailed data on the super bolts.