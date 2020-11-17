Where Was White Lightning Filmed? Know Where The Burt Reynolds Starrer Was Shot

White Lightning movie stars Burt Reynolds alongside Jennifer Billingsley, Diana Ladd, Bo Hopkins, R G Armstrong, and Ned Beatty in the lead roles. The Joseph Sargent-directorial is an action thriller movie, which released in 1973. White Lightning revolves around the life of Bobby Gator McKlusky, who serves time in Arkansas prison for running moonshine after learning about his younger brother Donny’s murder by the hands of Sheriff J C Connors. It showcases how Gator plans to go undercover for a federal agency for exposing the murderer, forming the story ahead. The film emerged out to be famous for its shooting destinations. Read on to know where was White Lightning filmed.

Where was White Lightning filmed?

White Lightning filming locations

The setting of the action flick was fictional. However, the White Lightning shooting locations include various recognisable places of central Arkansas. According to IMDb, the scene in which Bobby Gator McKlusky releases from the Arkansas prison, he moves on to meet a bootlegger contact at the Benton Speedbowl, which is in Alexander, Arkansas. So, the flick also features footage of a race on the sets and glimpses of the grandstand.

One of the many shooting locations is Saline County Quorum Court, which is at 200 N Main St, Benton, Arkansas. The movie features the destination as the Bogan County Courthouse as well as the Sheriff’s office. It showcases the Razorbacks schedule on the wall inside the premises.

There were various other destinations like the Royal Theatre and a department store in downtown Benton. Meanwhile, one of the White Lightning shooting locations featuring Dude Watson’s garage was Schiller Street, Little Rock in Arkansas. In a scene where Gator runs blocker for Rebel Roy, he gives a sign for Wrightsville Recreation Area, Pulaski County. Moreover, during the opening sequence, the filming of the highway part took place in Scott (Pulaski and Lonoke counties), Arkansas.

White Lightning review

White Lightning garnered a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike. Three years later, a sequel of the film, Gator released in the theatres. Burt Reynolds, who starred in the original flick, went on to mark his directorial debut with Gator in 1976.

