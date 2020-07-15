How Fast Is Neowise Comet Travelling? Here's The Jaw Dropping Speed Of The Ginormous Comet

In the orbital night of July 5, 2020, the International Space Station was travelling over the Middle East. As the astronauts floated up to the window of the International Space Station, the newly discovered Comet Neowise, rose above the predawn horizon. Within moments Comet Neowise disappeared into the sun’s blinding glare. NASA Scientists who are operating the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer or WISE had discovered the comet on March 27, 2020. Find out, “How fast is Neowise Comet travelling?”

Neowise Comet Speed: How fast is Neowise Comet travelling?

According to reports by NASA, Neowise Comet is travelling at the mind-boggling speed of 17,500 miles per hour, which in kilometres is 2816 kilometres per hour. NASA reports also reveal that on July 3, Comet Neowise swung past the sun, reaching about 10 million miles closer to the giant star, than even Mercury’s orbit. Comet Neowise is expected on come closest to Earth on July 23. As per NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, on July 23, Neowise will be only about 64 million miles away. Astronomers are claiming that the newly discovered comet will visible on dark nights with naked eyes through to early August.

How big is Neowise Comet?

Comet Neowise is being considered as a fairly large comet. It measures about 3 miles across, hence, its appearance near Earth will provide skywatchers with a spectacular view from Earth. NASA has also revealed that it is the brightest comet in 23 years since Comet Hale-Bopp which passed close to Earth in 1997. From the international space station astronaut Behnken and his colleagues captured hundreds of photographs of the comet, which were then processed by the UK Based artist Seán Doran. The artist downloaded the pictures sent by the NASA astronauts from NASA’s archives and then edited the images into a breathtaking 4k time lapse.

How fast do comets travel?

A comet is an icy celestial body which orbits the sun. Generally, when comets are far from the sun, they travel at about 2,000 miles per hour. However, as they begin to get closer to the giant star, their speed increases. Hence, closer to the sun a comet may travel at over 100,000 miles per hour. A Comets icy body begins to melt, as it starts approaching closer to the sun, it also begins releasing gas and dust.

