How Long Does The Pfizer Vaccine Last? Details About The COVID Vaccine Efficacy Timeline

The COVID-19 vaccination drive has finally begun giving us a fighting chance against the virus. A lot of people have already taken the vaccine shots and some are still planning for it. With so many vaccines emerging in the market it has also become easier for health experts to evaluate their effectiveness. One of these popular vaccines is the Pfizer vaccine. However, many people are primarily wondering about how long does the Pfizer Vaccine last. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How long does the Pfizer Vaccine last?

According to a recent announcement made by Pfizer on April 1, its vaccine offers six months of strong protection against symptomatic COVID-19. The organisation's phase 3 trial revealed that the Pfizer vaccine was 91.3% effective at preventing COVID-19 for up to six months after the second dose and 100% effective against severe disease, as defined by the CDC. Moderna and Pfizer both have similar results because both the vaccines are based upon a single technology called mRNA.

The studies were conducted before the new variants, or versions, of the coronavirus, had emerged and started to spread in various countries around the world. The new variants or mutations of the COVID19 virus which were not part of the report include B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 variant strains that originated in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, respectively. So, as the trials were conducted differently at different times, efficacy rates cannot be directly compared among the vaccines.

Pfizer vaccine side effects

Pfizer vaccine, just like any other vaccine, consists of certain side effects. As per WHO, some of these side effects are quite common and experienced by a lot of people. So, here is a list of all the side effects of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, have a look -

Redness - less common

Swelling - less common

Pain in the injection site

Fatigue or moderate tiredness

Headache

Muscle Pain

Chills

Diarrhoea

Joint Pain

Fever

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is in no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, especially related to COVID-19.

