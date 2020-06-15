How Many Starlink Satellites Are In Space Right Now? What Are Starlink Satellites?

SpaceX Starlink Satellites are now in space around Earth's orbit, providing SpaceX with a wide range for a strong network to enter into the broadband market soon. Starlink satellites have gained a lot of focus in recent times when Elon Musk launched 58 Starlink satellites and three Earth observation satellites.

Most people have been thinking about the number of satellites floating in space. Some are also wondering about what Starlink satellites are and what is new in the recently launched SpaceX Starlink satellites. If you are one of them, read ahead to know more.

What are Starlink satellites?

Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide satellite Internet access. Starlink satellites are known for their size and the relatively low-altitude orbit that they traverse. According to several reports, this satellite constellation will consist of thousands of small Starlink satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) which will be working in combination with ground transceivers.

What is new in the recently launched SpaceX Starlink satellites?

Starlink satellites have been criticized by nighttime scientific observers or astronomers as they are a potentially bright distraction. However, this time, SpaceX launched 58 Starlink satellites which were equipped with a new deployable sun visor system which is created to block reflections of sunlight off of their antenna surfaces. Currently, each of the 58 satellites with this new mitigating technology is being called as "Astronomer-friendly satellites."

How many Starlink Satellites are in space right now?

In its plan to create a 12,000-satellite mega constellation in the Low Earth Orbit, SpaceX has launched 480 Starlink satellites into orbit, including the recent 58 satellites launched by Musk. The main aim of this project is to provide high-speed internet service to customers around the world, especially in remote or under-served areas. However, SpaceX's internet access will first be presented in only two countries, the USA and Canada.

As per reports, one SpaceX satellite completes its revolution every 90 minutes and company systems provide an internet speed of one Gigabyte per second. SpaceX's satellite internet system is thoroughly designed to offer such a speed. SpaceX Starlink program expects to offer satellite internet to the entire planet within the next year especially to the locations where the internet is not available.

