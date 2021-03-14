Hubble Space Telescope Captures NGC 1947 With Faint Threads Discovered 200 Years Ago

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope recently captured aN unusual lenticular galaxy that has a shape between spiral and elliptical. The galaxy NGC 1947 was discovered 200 years ago and can only be seen from the southern hemisphere in the constellation Dorado (the Dolphinfish). According to the press note, the galaxy has lost most of its star-forming material and is now fading with time.

Hubble Telescope captured galaxy NGC 1947

NASA shared the picture alongside the caption, "Pretty as it is, there won’t be many new stars born here. The galaxy in this Hubble image, NGC 1947, has lost most of its star-forming material and is fading with time." The galaxy NGC 1947 is 40 million light-years away from Earth and shows off its structure by backlighting its remaining faint gas and dust disk with millions of stars. In the image shared by NASA, faint remnants of the galaxy’s spiral arms can still be made out in the stretched thin threads of dark gas encircling it. Take a look at the picture.

The space agency informed that the galaxy NGC 1947 was discovered almost 200 years ago by James Dunlop, a Scottish-born astronomer who later studied the sky from Australia. NGC 1947 can only be seen from the southern hemisphere, in the constellation Dorado. Since being shared, the picture has got more than 1 lakh likes and accumulated tons of comments from netizens.

NASA's Hubble Captured NGC 2336 Galaxy

Meanwhile, the NASA Hubble Space Telescope had captured a breathtaking image of the “big, beautiful and blue” galaxy NGC 2336. Space agency NASA had shared the picture on Instagram and they have also shared interesting facts about it. The spiral armed galaxy is nearly 200,000 light-years across and at a distance of 100 million light-years away in the northern constellation of Camelopardalis (the Giraffe). Take a look at the picture.