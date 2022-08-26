Humanoid Robot Ameca Is Back, This Time With New & Creepier Human-like Expressions

The Humanoid robot, Ameca, which has been developed by UK-based Engineered Arts, is back with a new set of accurate human-like expressions. In a new video shared by the company, the robot can be seen getting amazed by its own expressions before a mirror. According to Engineered Arts, it is teaching the AI-powered robot a wide range of facial expressions and the challenge that lies ahead is controlling all its expressive capabilities.

In the video, the robot can be seen practising before a mirror and changing expressions from surprised to sad to angry. Notably, Engineered Arts has so far released multiple videos of Ameca since the robot first 'woke up'. Earlier in December, the company shared another video where the robot was seemingly annoyed by a human invading its personal space.

Specialty of the robot

The company Engineered Arts says that Ameca is the "world’s most advanced human-shaped robot" which would represent "the forefront of human-robotics technology". It further says that Ameca is "the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction" and is based on technologies that are reliable, modular, upgradeable and easy to develop upon. Interestingly, each module of the robot can function independently, meaning you don't need a fully assembled robot and can only use its head or even a single arm.

The cloud-connected focus feature of the robot, which would allow its owners to control it as a personal avatar, animation and simulation, is another interesting feature. Powered by the Tritium operating system, the company says that Ameca is basically a subject where artificial intelligence and machine learning systems can be tested. "Ameca gives us a glimpse of the future and provides a reliable hardware platform to develop new AI and machine learning technologies", the company said.

Unveiled at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in February this year, the robot is now available for purchase and can even be rented, according to the company's official website.

A fully assembled robot would stand 6 feet tall and weigh 49 kg. Equipped with 52 motors, the robot is capable of making 52 articulated movements. The robot is also equipped with a camera on its chest to recognise faces and accurately gather data about its operator's gender, emotions and age.