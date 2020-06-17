IIT Hyderabad Researchers Develop AI-powered Low-cost COVID Test Kit, Await ICMR Approval

A researcher at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has developed an Artificial Intelligence-powered COVID-19 test, which can be performed at an affordable cost. The test kit can produce results in around 20 minutes for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

The test kit has already undergone a field-test at ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad to determine its efficiency. The test can be conducted at the point-of-care itself. Another major benefit of this kit is that it does not require RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction). The test costs around Rs 600 each. However, mass production of the testing kit will bring down the cost to around Rs 350 per test.

The testing kit was developed by a team headed by Prof Shiv Govind Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad. Dr Suryasnata Tripathy, Patta Supraja, a fourth-year medical student and the institute faculty and funding agencies supported this project.

"The Research Team has the manpower and the capability required for mass production of this testing kit. We are now planning to raise funds from various Government and Private sources towards this end. This device is IIT Hyderabad's small contribution to the Nation at the time of this crisis," Singh said.

Singh is now seeking approval from ICMR to begin mass production of the test kit. He will also be filing for a patent for the device.

COVID-19 testing capacity reaches 3 lakhs samples a day

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that India has tested 59,21,069 COVID-19 samples and the country now has the capacity to test 3 lakh samples per day. According to the Ministry, there are 534 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs in the country (Government: 347 + Private: 187), 302 TrueNat based testing labs (Government: 287 + Private: 15) and 71 CBNAAT based testing labs (Government: 25 + Private: 46).

"The total number of samples tested thus far is 59,21,069 with 1,54,935 samples tested in the last 24 hours. A network of 907 labs has been created in the country as on date. This includes 659 labs in the government sector and 248 in the private sector," it added.

The Ministry said that the Rapid Antigen test may be used in containment zones and hospital settings under strict medical supervision.

India recorded 11,302 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 343,091, of which 153,178 are active while 180,013 people have recovered. 9,900 people have died thus far.

