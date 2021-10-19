Indian Astronomers Reveal How Solar Ejection Can Help Predict Space Weather

Astronomers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru have shown via a study that events like the Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) can be used to predict solar storms. Published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomy, the study argues that these predictions can be extremely beneficial in tracking space weather so as to protect the communication satellites and aid the interpretation of data from the upcoming ISRO's Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission. Previously, experts have even warned that a strong solar storm can cause widescale communication glitches and even an internet apocalypse.

ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission Prep Has Scientists Studying Solar Storms, Sun's CME

What did the astronomers find?

The team of astronomers led by Dr Wageesh Mishra explained that the space weather near the Earth is mainly driven by Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), which are frequent explosive expulsions of huge magnetized plasma from the Sun into its surroundings, which can blow past the Earth. Space weather refers to the conditions around Earth, and the solar winds can adversely affect the performance of space-borne and ground-based technological systems.

According to a release by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the astronomers revealed that plasma properties and Earth arrival times of CMEs from the Sun can vary substantially with longitudinal locations in the interplanetary space. Lead researcher Dr Mishra was quoted saying, "We found that plasma characteristics and arrival times of a CME-driven shock, propagating in a pre-conditioned inhomogeneous medium, may be different at different longitudinal locations in the heliosphere."

This study be helpful for the upcoming Aditya L1 mission that’ll be launched by the ISRO to help us better understand the Sun and its behaviour.

By this, the experts meant to say that prior information about the pre-conditioned ambient solar wind medium for determining the arrival time of CMEs is essential to make accurate predictions about the space weather. Although, they also noted that accurate prediction of the emergence of large CME structures at any location from the sun is challenging.

Why fear the solar winds?

Solar storms are a matter of concern as the massive blowout from the Sun can severely impact communications on Earth and might even cause unforeseen damage. A previous study by California University researcher, Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi had warned about a massive solar storm in 2021, that may cause an ínternet apocalypse around the world. These winds are so strong that even the underwater cables will not be safe from the Sun's wrath so, needless to say, the satellites high in the orbit will get knocked out.

