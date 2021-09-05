Solar Superstorm Likely To Hit Earth May Cause Global Internet Meltdown; Claims Study

According to the latest study by California University researcher, Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi has warned of a massive solar storm in 2021, that may cause an ínternet apocalypse around the world. The papers presented at the SIGCOMM 2021 suggested that the radiations blowing towards the earth can affect communication systems including the underwater cable wires inexplicably necessary for the internet. Besides this, the predicted event might cause blackouts that can last for several hours if not days.

Talking about the possible apocalypse, Jyothi warned, "Öur infrastructure is not prepared for a large scale solar-event. We have very limited understanding of what the extent of the damage would be".

What causes a solar storm?

Solar storms are basically winds rippling out from the sun, following disturbances on its surface, which constitutes a massive amount of heavily ionised particles. These ionised particles form the Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) which rattle the Earth upon interaction with the latter's magnetic field. Scarily enough, one huge solar burst from the sun is capable to swallow the entire Earth, which won't be happening considering the unfathomable distance in between.

How will communication be affected?

According to Jyothi's research, the solar flares can even deorbit or destroy the communication satellites present outside the atmosphere and further affecting the means of communication inside the atmosphere. She also suggested that the underwater internet cables are more vulnerable to disruption as these cables are fitted with repeaters that are placed every 50 to 150 kilometres to relay the signal as it is. The failure of these repeaters may result in total inactivity of the internet cables.

But providing a sigh of relief, Jyothi's papers suggested that regions in lower latitudes that are close to the equator, such as Singapore, will suffer the least. In contrast, areas that are closer to the magnetic poles will face the most damage.

However, the researcher adhered, "There are no models currently available of how this could play out. We have more understanding of how these storms would impact power systems, but that's all on land. In the ocean, it's even more difficult to predict".

Reportedly, our planet had witnessed the biggest damaging solar events way back in 1859 and 1921.

(Image Credits: AP)