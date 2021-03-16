India's First Solar Mission Slated For Launch With 'Aditya L-1' In 2021 End: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has hinted that India is likely to send Aditya L-1 to space by this year-end, the launch that could not take place last year due to the pandemic. This will be India's first solar mission in which the satellite will be appropriately placed between the Earth and the Sun, to conduct studies on three different layers of the Sun, ISRO said.

The rocket will house six payloads that will facilitate the research and study of the Photosphere, Chromosphere, and the plasma layer Corona that is 6,000 Kelvin (5726.85 degrees) hot, ISRO said. Sources in line with the development of the mission preparations hinted that all systems are almost ready for the launch.

Satellite is built to travel 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth's surface

The satellite will be moved to the Lagrangian point (L1) that is between Earth and the Sun, where the balanced gravitational pull of both bodies on the satellite is equal to the centripetal force required to keep the satellite in orbit. The satellite is built to travel 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth's surface to reach close to the Sun.



This will be one of the two big space missions India aims to accomplish in 2021. Another being the launch of the first unmanned aircraft under the Gaganyaan mission that has been slated for launch in December 2021. As per the recent details shared by the government, four Air Force pilots are undergoing all the necessary training including parabolic flights, on how to survive in extremely cold conditions among others. Meanwhile, the initial reviews for food, potable water, health monitoring systems in the aircraft, emergency kits, and first aid have been completed, according to ISRO.



Also, ISRO has planned eight launches in the current year, one of PSLV-C51 that was launched in February and carried first satellite by an Indian start-up. Other missions slated for this year include the GISAT-1 and the NaVIC constellation.

