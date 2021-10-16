International Space Station Shifts 57 Degrees After Error; Astronauts On Board Raise Alarm

The International Space Station was mistakenly rotated by nearly 57 degrees on Saturday as the astronauts onboard ISS sounded the alarm after the shift in the direction of the space station. The error happened when the Russian astronauts on board were testing the engines and mistakenly shifted the space station’s direction by 57 degrees after which the American astronauts alerted the authorities and send a distress message. The American astronauts informed authorities about the shift and how it happened. This comes at a time when a film crew has reached the ISS to shoot a movie up there, in a first.

The accident occurred while Russian astronauts were testing the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, which is currently docked along with the International Space Station. The satellite rotated 57 degrees due to the pressure from the engine testing. The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is connected to the ISS and will return the film crew to Earth.

'Challenge' movie to be shot in space by Russians

On October 5, a Russian actor and film director set out on a mission to shoot the world's first film in space, setting new standards for cinema. Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, along with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions, blasted off towards the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft (ISS). As planned, their Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft was launched at 1:55 p.m. (0855 GMT) from the Russian space launch centre in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.



Watch @NASA TV now as three Russian crewmates aboard the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship approach the station for a docking today at 8:12am ET. https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/Yjy8njJjAG — International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 5, 2021

Peresild and Klimenko are heading to space to shoot the film "Challenge," in which Peresild plays a surgeon who travels to the International Space Station to help a crew member with a cardiac condition. After 12 days on the space station, they will return to Earth with another Russian astronaut.

During a pre-flight press conference on October 4, Peresild, 37, claimed it was tough for her to adjust to the training's strict discipline and rigorous demands. Shipenko, who has directed several commercially successful films, agreed that their four-month fast-track training was 'tough. Russia's state-controlled Channel One television, which is also involved in the film's production, has extensively covered the crew training and launch.

