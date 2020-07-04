Is Lunar Eclipse Visible In Bangladesh? Lunar Eclipse Timings And Where To Watch

Many night sky lovers are curious to witness the beauty of yet another lunar eclipse which is widely known as the Full Buck Moon. The Lunar Eclipse July 2020 is also known as a Hay Moon, a Wort Moon, Rose Moon, Mead Moon, Guru Moon, Dharma Day or a Thunder Moon. While many are waiting for the event to occur, some citizens from Bangladesh are wondering "is Lunar Eclipse visible in Bangladesh?" "Will Bangladesh see the Lunar Eclipse July 2020?" If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

Also Read | Pakistan's science minister mixes up solar and lunar eclipse, netizens say 'biggest joke'

Is Lunar Eclipse is visible in Bangladesh?

As we all know, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon, Earth and the Sun have aligned in such a manner that the Moon passes through the Earth's shadow, just as a solar eclipse occurs when part of the Earth passes through the Moon's shadow. There are three types of lunar eclipses; Full, Partial and Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. This month of July, we are going to witness a Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse which occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. When this happens, the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface and covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, and this is how a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse occurs.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse July 2020 timings in India: What time will the penumbral reach its peak?

This Partial Penumbral Lunar Eclipse July 2020 is meant to turn a shade darker for those in North and South America, as well as Africa. Unfortunately, the Lunar Eclipse will not be visible everywhere. Those in the north and central Africa will get the best glimpse of the natural phenomenon, while parts of South America and North America will also witness the extraordinary sight.

Several countries like Bangladesh, India and those in Australia, Asia and mainland Europe would not be able to see the beauty of the summer penumbral lunar eclipse. However, they can enjoy the Live Stream of the event online.

Also Read | Full Moon Eclipse: What Time Will The Lunar Eclipse Occur & Which Planets Will Be Visible?

When is the Full Buck Moon lunar eclipse?

The next lunar eclipse is set to take place on Saturday, July 4 or Sunday, July 5, 2020, depending on which time zone you are in. The eclipse will begin Saturday in North America at 11:07 p.m. EDT and last until 1:52 a.m. EDT on July 5. The best time to look will be about 12:30 a.m. EDT during the middle of the event, according to AccuWeather.

However, it is said that Londoners will be able to catch the best glimpse of the lunar eclipse around 4.41 a.m. BST, and the penumbral lunar eclipsing will start around 4.07 a.m. BST. The Full Buck Moon lunar eclipse will end around 4.45 a.m. BST on Sunday.

All Images ~ Shutterstock

Also Read | 'Lunar Loo Challenge': NASA Offering $20,000 To Anyone Who Designs Toilet For Moon