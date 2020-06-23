Pakistan's Science Minister Mixes Up Solar And Lunar Eclipse, Netizens Say 'biggest Joke'

Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain’s recent goof-up of calling a solar eclipse as lunar has taken the internet by storm. Thousands of netizens united to mock the Pakistani lawmaker who shared information about solar eclipses on June 19 ahead of June 21 when the world was already expecting the “ring of fire” eclipse. However, he mixed up in the caption by writing “Chaand grahan ke mutaliq mazeed maloomat” in Urdu that translates to “More information about lunar eclipses” when the subject of the document shared by him said “June 21, 2020 - Annular Solar Eclipse in Pakistan”.

Read - More Virus Positives Won't Stop Pakistan Tour, Says Giles

Read - PCB Doctor Says Pakistan Will Be Touring England Despite The 'big Risk' That Is Involved

'Biggest joke'

From mocking the science minister of lacking ‘basic knowledge’ on such topics to calling it the “biggest joke” the internet users could not keep calm after Hussain’s viral tweet. One Twitter user wrote, “There is an eclipse. Maybe the moon has become more riding on your mind” while someone else said, “The Minister of Science and Technology is so ignorant that he does not know the difference between a lunar eclipse and a solar eclipse.” One of the netizens even asked, “Sir, you are the Minister of Science and Technology. This is a ninth-grade science teacher ?”

Future set hai bande ka

Primary school me teacher ban jayega — Professor Buddy ðŸŒˆ (@ColFool_) June 19, 2020

Donkeys dont understand science ,technology minister ðŸ˜† — Sanjay Dugar ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸš© (@dugarsanjays) June 19, 2020

Sir ðŸ™. Lunar and solar are two different things. — M. Rashid Mukhtar (@mrashidmukhtar) June 19, 2020

Hahahaha — Leefy Mughal (Barlas) (@BarlasLeefy) June 19, 2020

Ye Suraj girhan he, Bhai — Syed Shabeer Hassan Shah (@SyedShabeerHas1) June 20, 2020

Haha see our minsters, without rechecking & confirmation they r putting such wrong info on their accounts. I am thinking how they are managing such ministries? — sayed murad (@muradbukhari3) June 20, 2020

Pakistanis are talking about solar system . Ha ha biggest joke ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — wang chung åˆæ˜¯è¿™ä¸ªæ­¦æ±‰å¦¹å­ (@wangchungbhosda) June 19, 2020

Read - Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Six Injured In India's Retaliation On The LoC

Read - 'Pakistan's International Code 92 As Imran Won World Cup In 1992': Netizens Mock Minister

