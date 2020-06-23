Last Updated:

Pakistan's Science Minister Mixes Up Solar And Lunar Eclipse, Netizens Say 'biggest Joke'

Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain’s recent goof-up of calling a solar eclipse as lunar has taken the internet by storm.

Pakistan

Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain’s recent goof-up of calling a solar eclipse as lunar has taken the internet by storm. Thousands of netizens united to mock the Pakistani lawmaker who shared information about solar eclipses on June 19 ahead of June 21 when the world was already expecting the “ring of fire” eclipse. However, he mixed up in the caption by writing “Chaand grahan ke mutaliq mazeed maloomat” in Urdu that translates to “More information about lunar eclipses” when the subject of the document shared by him said “June 21, 2020 - Annular Solar Eclipse in Pakistan”.

'Biggest joke'

From mocking the science minister of lacking ‘basic knowledge’ on such topics to calling it the “biggest joke” the internet users could not keep calm after  Hussain’s viral tweet. One Twitter user wrote, “There is an eclipse. Maybe the moon has become more riding on your mind” while someone else said, “The Minister of Science and Technology is so ignorant that he does not know the difference between a lunar eclipse and a solar eclipse.” One of the netizens even asked, “Sir, you are the Minister of Science and Technology. This is a ninth-grade science teacher ?”

