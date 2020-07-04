Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible In Malaysia? How To Watch The Lunar Eclipse And More Details

The world is going to witness a Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse in July 2020, which occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. The penumbral shadow of the Earth falls on the Moon partially during this astronomical event.

This occurrence is widely known as the Full Buck Moon and has many other names such as Hay Moon, a Wort Moon, Rose Moon, Mead Moon, Guru Moon, Dharma Day or a Thunder Moon. While many are waiting for the event to occur, some citizens from Malaysia are wondering "is Lunar Eclipse visible in Malaysia?", "Will Malaysia see the Lunar Eclipse July 2020?" If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

Will Lunar Eclipse be visible in Malaysia?

Image ~ TimeAndDate.com

Several parts of the world including the north and central Africa as well as parts of South America and North America will get the best glimpse of the natural phenomenon. This Partial Penumbral Lunar Eclipse July 2020 is meant to turn the moon a shade darker. However, many countries like Malaysia, New Zealand, India and other places in Australia, Asia and mainland Europe would not be able to see the beauty of the summer penumbral lunar eclipse. However, they can enjoy the Live Stream of the event on several organisations on Facebook.

Lunar Eclipse Timing

Image ~ Shutterstock

According to VerCalendario.info, the beautiful Lunar Eclipse in Malaysia will begin on Sunday, July 5 at 11:07 a.m. MT. However, the citizens of the country would not be able to see the eclipse as they will be experiencing the day time in the city. There will be 57 minute-long eclipse and it will last till 11:45 a.m. MT (GMT +8).

However, the eclipse will be visible on Saturday in North America at 11:07 p.m. EDT and last until 1:52 a.m. EDT on July 5. The best time to look will be about 12:30 a.m. EDT during the middle of the event, according to AccuWeather. However, it is said that Londoners will be able to catch the best glimpse of the lunar eclipse around 4.41 a.m. BST, and the penumbral lunar eclipsing will start around 4.07 a.m. BST. The Full Buck Moon lunar eclipse will end around 4.45 a.m. BST on Sunday.

