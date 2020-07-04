Is Lunar Eclipse Visible In New Zealand? Lunar Eclipse July 2020 Timing

A Lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon, Earth and the Sun have aligned in such a manner that the Moon passes through the Earth's shadow, just as a solar eclipse occurs when part of the Earth passes through the Moon's shadow. There are three types of lunar eclipses; Full, Partial and Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. This month of July, we are going to witness a Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse which occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned.

Many night sky lovers are curious to witness the beauty of yet another Lunar Eclipse July 2020 which is widely known as the Full Buck Moon. The Lunar Eclipse July 2020 is also referred to with many names such as Hay Moon, a Wort Moon, Rose Moon, Mead Moon, Guru Moon, Dharma Day or a Thunder Moon. While many are waiting for the event to occur, some citizens from New Zealand are wondering "is Lunar Eclipse visible in New Zealand?" "Will New Zealand see the Lunar Eclipse July 2020?" If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

Also Read | Full Moon Eclipse: What Time Will The Lunar Eclipse Occur & Which Planets Will Be Visible?

Is Lunar Eclipse visible in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, the Lunar Eclipse will not be visible everywhere. Those in north and central Africa will get the best glimpse of the natural phenomenon, while parts of South America and North America will also witness the remarkable sight. This Partial Penumbral Lunar Eclipse July 2020 is meant to turn a shade darker for those in North and South America, as well as Africa. Several countries like New Zealand, Bangladesh, India and those in Australia, Asia and mainland Europe would not be able to see the beauty of the summer penumbral lunar eclipse. However, they can enjoy the Live Stream of the event online.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse July 2020 timings in India: What time will the penumbral reach its peak?

Lunar Eclipse Timing

According to TimeAndDate.com, the beautiful Lunar Eclipse in New Zealand will begin on Sunday, July 5 at 16:55 p.m. NZST. However, the citizens of the country would not be able to see the eclipse as they will be experiencing day time in the country. It will be a 57-minute long eclipse and it will last till 17:52 p.m. NZST.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse July 2020 timings in USA: What's the best time to observe the phenomenon?

However, the eclipse will be visible on Saturday in North America at 11:07 p.m. EDT and last until 1:52 a.m. EDT on July 5. The best time to look will be about 12:30 a.m. EDT during the middle of the event, according to AccuWeather. However, it is said that Londoners will be able to catch the best glimpse of the lunar eclipse around 4.41 a.m. BST, and the penumbral lunar eclipsing will start around 4.07 a.m. BST. The Full Buck Moon lunar eclipse will end around 4.45 a.m. BST on Sunday.

Image ~ Shutterstock

Also Read | Pakistan's science minister mixes up solar and lunar eclipse, netizens say 'biggest joke'