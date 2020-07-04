Is Lunar Eclipse Visible In Qatar? Everything About When And How To Watch Lunar Eclipse

People from all over the world are set to witness the next lunar eclipse of 2020. The last eclipse took place on June 5 and was the second of four penumbral lunar eclipses of the year. This month will mark the third eclipse of the season which will also be penumbral. There are a total of three different types of lunar eclipses which include total, partial and penumbral.

When there is a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Earth, the Moon, and the Sun are aligned imperfectly and the Moon goes through the Earth's diffused outer shadow called the penumbra. The moon is shaded by the shadow of the Earth very subtly, which makes it difficult for people to observe the effect. People often mistake it for a regular full moon due to the faint shadow.

This is one of the few reasons why the phenomenon is considered to be primarily of academic interest since it cannot always be noticed by the casual observer. The penumbral lunar eclipse is set to begin this month on July 4.

Is Lunar eclipse visible in Qatar?

According to various media portals, the eclipse would not be visible clearly from Qatar. Due to the geographical location of Qatar and bright sunshine during the eclipse, it might not be visible from Qatar. However, The Penumbral eclipse will be visible from several other parts of the world which include all the Latin American countries, much of North American countries like the USA, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Western European countries like UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, much of South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Oceans, most of the African countries and Antarctica. To get the exact Lunar Eclipse 2020 time for your city, you can visit the link here.

According to leading media portals, the lunar eclipse timing is that it will begin on July 5 at 4:07 AM GMT as the moon starts to slide into the Earth’s outer orbit. The eclipse will end on July 5 at 06:52 AM GMT. The Penumbral eclipse will reach its peak on July 5 at 04:40 AM GMT where less than half of the moon's face will take a darker shade. It is around this time that the phenomenon will be most visible to those who are trying to observe it. So, it is best that you watch the event during its peak.

How to watch lunar eclipse: People who would not be able to catch the phenomenon live can catch the event on YouTube and other social media platforms who host a live stream of the event.

