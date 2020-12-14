Is The Solar Eclipse Visible In India? How To Stream The Event?

The second and the final solar eclipse of the year is about to be sighted on December 14 across several parts of the world. This will be a Total Solar Eclipse where the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun while blocking out the sun completely. When you observe the phenomenon, it will look like the moon has cast a dark shadow over the sun. Let us take a look at how you can watch the total solar eclipse and also find out if the event will be visible in India.

Is the Solar Eclipse visible in India?

Unlike the Annular Solar Eclipse of June 21, 2020, the December 14 solar eclipse will not be visible in India or any other Asian country. The phenomenon won't be visible in many parts of the world including Europe, North America continents, Australia, Indian Ocean, North Atlantic Ocean, and parts of Africa.

Solar Eclipse timings

According to Timeanddate.com, the Total Solar Eclipse is set to begin starting December 14 at 1:33 PM UTC (7:03 PM IST) and go on until December 14 at 6:53 PM UTC (December 15 at 12:23 AM IST). The event is set to reach its peak on December 14 at around 4:13 PM UTC (9:43 PM IST). However, as noted earlier, the phenomenon won't be visible across India. People who are interested in observing the phenomenon are advised to wear protective eyeglasses to protect damage from the intense light which may cause blindness or retinal burns.

Solar Eclipse live: Where to watch the event?

People who are unable to observe the total solar eclipse from their regions can catch the phenomenon in a live stream. The event will be streamed by NASA via NASA TV which will begin at 9:40 AM ET. However, the space agency has confirmed that it will be an all Spanish-language program. This will be the second solar eclipse of 2020. The first solar eclipse took place earlier this year on June 21. The June 21 Annular Solar Eclipse was also visible in India.

Image credits: Unsplash | @belec