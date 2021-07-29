ISRO-developed Geo-imaging Satellite EOS-03 Scheduled For Launch In Third Quarter Of 2021

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr. Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed that the Department of State is all set to launch Geo-imaging satellite 'EOS-03' in the third quarter of 2021. The satellite consists of significant importance as it will be responsible to provide near real-time monitoring of natural disasters like floods & cyclones. The response comes at a time when several innocent lives and huge loss was incurred in several parts of India due to natural disasters.

Capabilities of EOS-03 satellite

The technology is developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and it consists of capabilities including:

Imaging the whole country 4-5 times daily

In addition to natural disasters, EOS-03 would also enable monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation condition, forest cover changes etc.

Moreover, in the fourth quarter, the development of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is also scheduled to launch and it has proved to be ideal for on-demand, quick turn-around launch of small satellites.

"The first developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle or SSLV is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.ISRO’s vast experience in Solid propulsion and heritage of proven design practices has enabled SSLV to be developed as a cost-effective, three stage, all-solid launch vehicle with a payload capability of 500 kg to 500 km planar orbit or 300 kg to Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit," added the Department of Space.

The additional advantage lies in the fact that SSLV is flexible and convenient to control.

Tragic loss witnessed in different parts of India due to flood-like situation

The current Maharashtra floods have already claimed the lives of at least 250 people while 100 others are missing. According to the official data, the death toll in the 1,028 affected villages has reached 164 and about 150 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in floods and landslides affected areas all over India. 34 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra alone.

Meanwhile, at least fourteen people lost their lives in the last 24 hours in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh due to flash flood tragedy. Twenty-two villages on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border have been flooded following the release of water into the Krishna river. The Central Government on Tuesday approved Rs 62,903 lakhs financial assistance as relief in view of Karnataka floods, while Rs 70,100 lakhs was raised as compensation for Maharashtra floods.