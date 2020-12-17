ISRO Launches PSLV-C50 Carrying India's 42nd Communication Satellite From Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched the communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the PSLV-C50 at 3:41 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota on Thursday. Marking ISRO's second launch during the COVID-19 pandemic, the PSLV will put in orbit India's 42nd communications satellite which is expected to provide coverage over the entire country in cases of disaster management and satellite internet connection. The new CMS-01 satellite will replace the current GSAT-12 in orbit, which was launched in 2011.

Fourth stage normal so far

The mission on Thursday follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO's first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After the INSAT and GSAT series, the satellite launched on Thursday will be the first in the new CMS series of communication satellites. As per the latest update, the fourth stage of the satellite has been normal with the PS4 engine commencing operation.

ISRO chief addresses the team

Addressing the team at Sriharikota post the launch of the PSLV, ISRO chief K Sivan congratulated the team for the successful launch and lauded the officials involved. Updating the team of ISRO's upcoming missions, Sivan exuded confidence in the organization to 'rise to the occasion' and successfully accomplish the targets.

"At the same time, we have a lot of work at hand to do. There are activities like Chandrayaan 3, Aditya 1 and Gaganyaan - it is going on. We are here to complete the missions at the earliest. Along with that, we have that much-awaited mission GSLV and SLV like the series of missions on hand. I am sure that ISRO, rise to the occasion and will do the needful to meet the demands of our Indian Government," Sivan said.

"PSLV-C50 successfully injected CMS01 communication satellite precisely in predefined orbit. Satellite is functioning very well & will be placed in a specified slot in another 4 days. Teams worked very well & safely under COVID-19 pandemic situation," he added.

On November 7 this year, the PSLV in its 51st flight successfully launched EOS-01 along with nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) from Sriharikota. PSLV-C49 lifted-off at 1511 Hrs (IST) from the First Launch Pad of SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. After 15 minutes and 20 seconds, EOS-01 was successfully injected into its orbit. Subsequently, nine commercial satellites were injected into their intended orbits.

EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite, intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The nine customer satellites from Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4) were launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

Prior to that, the ISRO had launched India’s telecommunication satellite GSAT-30 on January 17, 2020 from Kourou launch base, French Guiana by Ariane-5 VA-251. Weighing 3357 kg, GSAT-30 was launched as a replacement to INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage. The satellite provides Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band and extended coverage in C-band covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia.

