ISRO To Validate Design & Engineering Of Rocket For Human Space Flight Programme

The India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be carrying out a series of tests in the future to validate the design and engineering of the rocket and module system that will be a part of India's prestigious human space flight programme, Gaganyaan. According to reports, a top ISRO official has claimed that the space agency will be constructing its own astronaut training facility and in a couple of months, it will launch its first small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV).

Rockets to be launched from second rocket launch centre

Reports have stated that K.Sivan, Chairman of ISRO has said that the design and engineering of the launch vehicle and orbital module have been completed and a series of tests are now required to validate both the systems. K.Sivan was speaking at the 70th Annual General Meeting and National Conference on Recent Developments in Aerospace and Defence Technology organised by the Aeronautical Society of India.

Sivan also added that ISRO plans to have an unmanned flight by the end of next year. According to reports, a human space flight demonstration is planned sometime before India's 75th Independence Day in 2022.

Regarding the SSLV that is being constructed by ISRO, Sivan claimed that the rocket has been conceived as a low cost space access option that will be able to cater to large numbers of small satellite launch programmes.

Sivan said that the process for land acquisition for the construction of India's second rocket launch centre at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu is underway. The second rocket launch centre will be utilised for sending up small rockets. According to Sivan, using the existing rocket launch centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh for launch of small rockets would hamper ISRO's regular launch programmes.

Reports have revealed that ISRO has already transferred its lithium-ion cell technology to industries and ISRO's commercial arm, New Space India Ltd, will now focus on transferring technologies that have been developed by the space agency.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)

