Soccer Match In Turkey Disrupted By This Adorable Intruder, Watch Video

Rest of the World News

In the video, an adorable dog can be seen invading a football pitch during a game between Fatih Karagumruk Spor and Giresunspor in the Turkey Premier League.

soccer match

A video of a dog is going viral on social media and netizens are absolutely loving it. In the video, a dog can be seen invading a football pitch during a game between Fatih Karagumruk Spor and Giresunspor in the Turkey Premier League. In the video, one can see the dog coming from behind and grabbing the ball when the players were busy preparing for what seemed a free-kick attempt. 

Adorable!

Zeki Yildirim, a midfielder for the home side Fatih Karagumruk Spor then goes towards the dog and tries to take the ball back. However, when the genius canine shows resistance Zeki picks the ball up and throws it out of the playing area to distract the dog into fetching the ball. The dog tries to come back again with the ball but before he could enter the field, Zeki goes and carries the pup out of the fence. The match ended with the home side Fatih Karagumruk Spor winning by 2-1. 

Recently another video involving a dog went viral on social media and netizens couldn't stop from sharing it. In the 45-second long clip, an infant monkey can be seen sitting on the dog affectionately and eating bread as the dog takes him around, wagging his tail. After some time, the monkey gets down but continues to accompany the dog wherever he goes as the Piglet did in Winnie the pooh.

