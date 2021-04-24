ISS Video Of ‘high-definition View’ Of Earth Leaves Netizens Amazed

A video has surfaced on the internet which showcases the beauty of the blue planet. The high definition view of Earth has been shared by International Space Station(ISS) on Instagram to celebrate Earth Day. The view of the planet was captured from the ISS and netizens were amazed to see the view.

High definition view of Earth

The video uploaded by ISS alongside the caption, "Sit back and enjoy the view! This EarthDay, we’re sharing high-definition views of the Earth as seen from the International Space Station." The view from space shows the planet's most impressive natural beauty. The video was shared on the occasion of Earth Day which is celebrated every year on April 22. The theme of this year's Earth Day was 'Restore our Earth'. Take a look at the post.

After being shared on Instagram, the video has got over 47,518 likes and tons of reactions from netizens. Many have also shared heart emojis to express their reaction. One user commented, "Our amazing mother earth!". "Happy Earth Day. Such a beautiful planet we have", wrote another user. Another person commented, "Awesome..love the view".

Meanwhile, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration took to its official Instagram account to share stunning images of the Earth. The pictures of Earth have been taken from the vantage point of the International Space Station. The images shared by the space agency has left the netizens amazed and they took to the comments section to express their views. NASA has captured the Bombetoka Bay in Madagascar in one of the images uploaded on Instagram. One of the posted pictures shows Richat Structure in Mauritania captured from the vantage point of the International Space Station. Everglades of South Florida captured by space agency astronauts from the ISS. The image taken from the vantage point of the International Space Station captured the Frozen Wild Dnieper River that depicts natural system ice on Earth. Take a look at the post.

(Image Credits: InternationalSpaceStation/Instagram)