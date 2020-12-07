Japan Researchers Excited To Analyse Asteroid Ryugu Soil Sample From 'Hayabusa2' Capsule

Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on December 6 said the Japanese researchers were excited about the return of the capsule delivered by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft. The capsule that landed at Woomera Prohibited Area (WPA), Australia is carrying soil from distant a asteroid Ryugu.

JAXA said in a press release that the capsule recovery team is set to extract gas out of the capsule at the operational headquarters and explore the "treasure inside”. The spacecraft returned after a six-year mission with the sample and can help scientists explore the origin of the solar system and life on Earth.

A project sub-manager, Satoru Nakazawa told AP that the team will pack the capsule in a container and bring it to Japan this week. Meanwhile, the Hayabusa2 project manager at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency informed that the Japansese space officials were able to land the "treasure box" safely onto the sparsely populated Australian desert. Yuichi Tsuda told AP that the capsule was in perfect shape and the team was looking forward to opening it. The capsule will be packed after its preliminary treatment at an Australian lab, Satoru Nakazawa, a project sub-manager said in a news conference.

Make sure to watch the @JAXA_en #Hayabusa2 post-recovery press conference via the below YouTube link.



Live streaming will commence at 6:30PM (AEDT)! https://t.co/JEAoT5Vagp@haya2e_jaxa — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) December 6, 2020

Read: Earth's Origin Story To Be Revealed By Retrieved Japanese Aircraft Hayabusa2

Read: Japan's Hayabusa2 Capsule Lands With Asteroid Dust Samples In Australian Desert

This is from the office of Japan’s Prime Minister; thank you for the tweet! It is due to the support of so many people that we were able to come so far. We would like to continue to aim for new technology & science. Thank you once again,

Hayabusa2 Project https://t.co/SQzpIEP6ux — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) December 6, 2020

Capsule collection! The helicopter team immediately flew to the location identified by the DFS team. They searched for the fallen capsule by using radio waves and maps. Thank you very much!

(Collection Team M)#Hayabusa2#はやぶさ２#AsteroidExplorerHayabusa2 #HAYA2Report pic.twitter.com/KSyEbnU3Yd — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) December 6, 2020

Spacecraft to target 1998 KY26

"We take this opportunity to show our deepest gratitude to the governments of Australia and Japan, NASA, and relevant parties for their cooperation in the recovery of the 'Hayabusa2' re-entry capsule," JAXA said in a press release. The Hayabusa2 spacecraft is expected to work on an extended mission of targeting two new asteroids. It will be moving towards its first target, 1998 KY26, which is a ball-shaped asteroid with a diameter of 30 metres. Hayabusa2 reached the Ryugu asteroid in June 2018 and descended on the asteroid’s surface in February 2019. It then fired a small projectile into the ground and scooping surface material into a container to bring it back to Earth.

Read: Japan's Hayabusa2 Capsule Lands With Asteroid Dust Samples In Australian Desert

Read: Japan's Hayabusa2 Spacecraft Approaches Earth To Drop Asteroid Samples

(Image Credit: Twitter/@haya2e_jaxa)