A Closer Look At Jupiter Surface Pictures And Features; Check Out

Jupiter is the behemoth of the Solar system. It is fifth in line in the Solar System and is the Largest planet. Jupiter is actually twice the size of all the other planets put together. The planet is filled with stripes and swirls of cool, breezing clouds of ammonia and water, floating with the likes of hydrogen and helium.

The widely popular Great Red Spot on the planet of Jupiter is actually a gigantic storm that is bigger than the size of the earth. This storm has not stopped for hundreds of years now. NASA’s Juno Orbiter is currently the only spacecraft exploring Jupiter.

Jupiter Surface Photos

Here is a closer look at Jupiter surface pictures

Images sourced from solarsystem.nasa.gov

Jupiter Surface Features

According to solarsystem.nasa.gov, the size of the Planet is unparalleled. Jupiter is 11 times the size of the planet earth. If earth were assumed to be the size of a marble, then Jupiter would be the size of a basketball or a football.

Jupiter revolves in an orbit around the sun just like every planet in the solar system. It is the 5th planet in the solar system. The total distance between the Sun and Jupiter is around 778 million kilometers or 484 million miles. It is 5.2 Astronomical units from the Sun, Earth is just 1 Astronomical unit from the Sun.

A Jovian day is shorter than a standard Earth day. Jupiter takes around 10 hours to rotate and complete a day, compared to the 24 hours Earth takes. A Jovian year constitutes approximately 12 Earth years, as that’s the amount of time Jupiter takes to complete one revolution around the Sun.

The planet of Jupiter is considered to be a gas giant, It doesn’t have a surface like Earth. It is not known clearly if the planet has a solid inner core or not, if it does, it is presumed to be the size of Earth.

The atmosphere that surrounds the planet Jupiter is quite gassy. The atmosphere is filled with molecular hydrogen and atomic helium.

Jupiter has a massive amount of moons. The Planet is said to have a total of 75 moons revolving around it.

Jupiter is found to have a faint ring system. This discovery was made by the Voyager spacecraft in 1979. All four behemoths of the solar system have a ring surrounding them.

A total of nine spaceships have visited the planet Jupiter. Seven of the nine have flown by the planet and two have orbited it. NASA’s spacecraft the Juno Orbiter is the latest one and it arrived in 2016.

The Planet is not known to have the resources to support life. Jupiter is a cold Lifeless planet. However, some of the moons revolving around Jupiter have oceans beneath their crusts which are believed to have the resources to support life.

Jupiter has the Famous Great Red Spot on it. The Spot is actually a storm that has been on the planet for more than hundreds of years now. The storm is twice the size of planet Earth.

Promo image source: solarsystem.nasa.gov